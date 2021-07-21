Previous
Should I add paint?? by artsygang
Should I add paint??

Hi gang,. I've been copying from 365, and am now in two minds about whether to add a wash?

Colours would be cream, brick red, grey and maybe a blue sky??

I'll add link to photo in comments

21st July 2021

katy: aren't you energetic?! Or ambitious? I am highly impressed with the accuracy of this rendition. It does not become a painting until you put paint on it though. Right now it's a drawing only, a very good one but not a painting. I for one would like to see some color.
August 5th, 2021  
JackieR:
@grammyn thank you Katy
August 5th, 2021  
moni kozi:
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Jackie!!!! I love it!!!! I find it terrific as it is. You can as well add some colour to it. You might want to consider changing the colours from the original, if you would like. it is really your interpretation of it.
I know it is not my drawing, but what I would do to this one, is to add some shadows: add thicker lines throughout, depending on the light source. You need to be consistent (all shadows on the bottom, or on the right) - that would be the main rule. And if you break it, screw the rule. It's your drawing. But if you add some shadows to it, in ink, you might not want to add any colour. It might seem flat now, as it is, and maybe that is why you are considering colour.
So, what I mean is to make the lines that would be in the shadow a bit thicker (like 2 passes of the pen). i don't mean wide strokes, as the shadows in the photo. Just hints that those areas would be in shadow: the second line on the top arch, the lowest line below the window sills (the farthest from the glass panes), the lowest line at the top of the windows (the one closest to the glass panes), the lowest arch nearest the door, the line below the door where it meets the floor, the lower line of the sign, a.s.o. (mostly the main horizontal lines, as if the sun were up in the sky). Just look at the photograph and see where the shadows are, and thicken those lines a bit. It will pop up unexpectedly.
I start a drawing so often thinking that I would add colour to it, and after I am done inking, including the shadows, I give up colour. Just because.
Did I mention how much I love this? I should give it a go as well...
August 5th, 2021  
moni kozi:
Oh dear me... I wrote so much... but I am so excited...
August 5th, 2021  
moni kozi:
One more thing: does the paper hold water? I had an awful experiment with a somewhat good sketch that I ruined by adding colour, because the paper was too think and it got all wobbly.
August 5th, 2021  
JackieR:
@monikozi you and your shadows!! And you're always spot on about them too!!!
Yes, I've used water colour 300gm as I did always intend to paint it, but I do quite like this ( even though it's flat, but you've given ideas to improve that!) and I'm afraid to spoil it!!
August 5th, 2021  
moni kozi:
@30pics4jackiesdiamond :D Yes, me and my shadows. Well, take it step by step. Just pass one more time on some of the lines and see where you get. And if you don't like it, you can stop it.
August 5th, 2021  
