Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
110 / 365
Should I add paint??
Hi gang,. I've been copying from 365, and am now in two minds about whether to add a wash?
Colours would be cream, brick red, grey and maybe a blue sky??
I'll add link to photo in comments
Thank you Jackie 😊
21st July 2021
21st Jul 21
8
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
🖌ArtsyGang
ace
@artsygang
WE DO NOT COMPARE TO OTHERS!!! Only the artist we used to be!!! A group of 365ers who dabble in art.
248
photos
30
followers
10
following
30% complete
View this month »
95
97
98
102
104
106
108
110
Latest from all albums
126
108
127
110
129
130
131
132
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
8
Album
Paintings
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
5th August 2021 12:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
jrart
JackieR
ace
This was the photograph I very stoopidly asked to paint!
https://365project.org/denful/365/2021-07-29#comment-32997046
@jacqbb
@summerfield
@grammyn
@wakelys
@casablanca
@monikozi
@serendypyty
@monikozi
@theredcamera
@salza
@denful
August 5th, 2021
katy
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
aren’t you energetic?! Or ambitious? I am highly impressed with the accuracy of this rendition. It does not become a painting until you put paint on it though. Right now it’s a drawing only, a very good one but not a painting. I for one would like to see some color.
August 5th, 2021
JackieR
ace
@grammyn
thank you Katy
August 5th, 2021
moni kozi
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Jackie!!!! I love it!!!! I find it terrific as it is. You can as well add some colour to it. You might want to consider changing the colours from the original, if you would like. it is really your interpretation of it.
I know it is not my drawing, but what I would do to this one, is to add some shadows: add thicker lines throughout, depending on the light source. You need to be consistent (all shadows on the bottom, or on the right) - that would be the main rule. And if you break it, screw the rule. It's your drawing. But if you add some shadows to it, in ink, you might not want to add any colour. It might seem flat now, as it is, and maybe that is why you are considering colour.
So, what I mean is to make the lines that would be in the shadow a bit thicker (like 2 passes of the pen). i don't mean wide strokes, as the shadows in the photo. Just hints that those areas would be in shadow: the second line on the top arch, the lowest line below the window sills (the farthest from the glass panes), the lowest line at the top of the windows (the one closest to the glass panes), the lowest arch nearest the door, the line below the door where it meets the floor, the lower line of the sign, a.s.o. (mostly the main horizontal lines, as if the sun were up in the sky). Just look at the photograph and see where the shadows are, and thicken those lines a bit. It will pop up unexpectedly.
I start a drawing so often thinking that I would add colour to it, and after I am done inking, including the shadows, I give up colour. Just because.
Did I mention how much I love this? I should give it a go as well...
August 5th, 2021
moni kozi
ace
Oh dear me... I wrote so much... but I am so excited...
August 5th, 2021
moni kozi
ace
One more thing: does the paper hold water? I had an awful experiment with a somewhat good sketch that I ruined by adding colour, because the paper was too think and it got all wobbly.
August 5th, 2021
JackieR
ace
@monikozi
you and your shadows!! And you're always spot on about them too!!!
Yes, I've used water colour 300gm as I did always intend to paint it, but I do quite like this ( even though it's flat, but you've given ideas to improve that!) and I'm afraid to spoil it!!
August 5th, 2021
moni kozi
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
:D Yes, me and my shadows. Well, take it step by step. Just pass one more time on some of the lines and see where you get. And if you don't like it, you can stop it.
August 5th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
https://365project.org/denful/365/2021-07-29#comment-32997046
@jacqbb @summerfield @grammyn @wakelys @casablanca @monikozi @serendypyty @monikozi @theredcamera @salza @denful
I know it is not my drawing, but what I would do to this one, is to add some shadows: add thicker lines throughout, depending on the light source. You need to be consistent (all shadows on the bottom, or on the right) - that would be the main rule. And if you break it, screw the rule. It's your drawing. But if you add some shadows to it, in ink, you might not want to add any colour. It might seem flat now, as it is, and maybe that is why you are considering colour.
So, what I mean is to make the lines that would be in the shadow a bit thicker (like 2 passes of the pen). i don't mean wide strokes, as the shadows in the photo. Just hints that those areas would be in shadow: the second line on the top arch, the lowest line below the window sills (the farthest from the glass panes), the lowest line at the top of the windows (the one closest to the glass panes), the lowest arch nearest the door, the line below the door where it meets the floor, the lower line of the sign, a.s.o. (mostly the main horizontal lines, as if the sun were up in the sky). Just look at the photograph and see where the shadows are, and thicken those lines a bit. It will pop up unexpectedly.
I start a drawing so often thinking that I would add colour to it, and after I am done inking, including the shadows, I give up colour. Just because.
Did I mention how much I love this? I should give it a go as well...
Yes, I've used water colour 300gm as I did always intend to paint it, but I do quite like this ( even though it's flat, but you've given ideas to improve that!) and I'm afraid to spoil it!!