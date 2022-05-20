Sign up
173 / 365
Monster Sunflower
My version, a mixture of the YouTube and those ArtsyGangers who preceded me
20th May 2022
20th May 22
🖌ArtsyGang
ace
@artsygang
WE DO NOT COMPARE TO OTHERS!!! Only the artist we used to be!!! And we always find good in our art. 👩🎨 A group of 365ers...
388
photos
45
followers
10
following
47% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
Paintings
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
20th May 2022 3:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
jrart
Jacqueline
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
well done Jak, love the grapes? balloon and the sunflowers!
May 20th, 2022
