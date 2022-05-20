Previous
Monster Sunflower by artsygang
173 / 365

Monster Sunflower

My version, a mixture of the YouTube and those ArtsyGangers who preceded me
20th May 2022

🖌ArtsyGang

ace
@artsygang
A group of 365ers...
47% complete

Jacqueline ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond well done Jak, love the grapes? balloon and the sunflowers!
May 20th, 2022  
