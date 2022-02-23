Previous
Time for a trim! by beverley365
59 / 365

Time for a trim!

Samurai Scissors? It was the orange gem that caught my eye.

The more often you have your hair trimmed the quicker it grows - just like pruning the roses 🤪
23rd February 2022

Beverley

