So much more than a pretty bloom.
139 / 365

So much more than a pretty bloom.

Flowers popping out all over, simply gorgeous!

The tree measures 4ft plus a bit - so pretty young - however I’m hopeful of a few small fruits.

However I’m simply happy to have these gorgeous smiley flowers and buds.
The fragrance is delightful.
14th May 2022

Beverley

@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
