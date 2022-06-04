Sign up
160 / 365
Philharmonic de Paris
A breathtaking building inside and out -
a complex of concert halls and exhibition space.
In the 19th.
Seats 2400 - designed by Jean Novel
Opened Jan 2015.
It’s like a giant curvy space ship
4th June 2022
4th Jun 22
Beverley
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
Tags
the
,
in
,
park
,
hiding
Neil
ace
It's a stunning building. great shot
June 10th, 2022
Leave a Comment
