Philharmonic de Paris by beverley365
160 / 365

Philharmonic de Paris

A breathtaking building inside and out -
a complex of concert halls and exhibition space.
In the 19th.
Seats 2400 - designed by Jean Novel
Opened Jan 2015.

It’s like a giant curvy space ship
4th June 2022 4th Jun 22

Beverley

@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
Neil ace
It's a stunning building. great shot
June 10th, 2022  
