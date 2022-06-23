Previous
Working lunch by beverley365
178 / 365

Working lunch

Nothing quite like fresh olive Pesto
Swapping my spring onions & radish with Socrates.
His black olives are the best.
23rd June 2022 23rd Jun 22

Beverley

@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
