Perfect timing … by beverley365
Perfect timing …

It makes me sooo happy when I capture a special moment.
This is one of those moments…
25th October 2022

Beverley

@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
