Tintin and Captain Haddock Kissing



CK Combo chose to depict the two sharing a tender moment. His mission is to attract attention to injustices through his work, and what better way to do this than using pop culture icons that are instantly recognizable to the public. Hundreds of thousands of pedestrians strolling along Rue Montorgueil will be confronted with their favourite cartoon character kissing another man, ultimately normalizing homosexuality