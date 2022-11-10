Previous
Bananas in pajamas are running down the stairs🎶🎵 by beverley365
264 / 365

Bananas in pajamas are running down the stairs🎶🎵

Early nineties seems like yesterday 🤣
Spotted in a vintage buy by weight store

The tune is whizzing around my head… unforgettable, I probably loved it more than my kids.
Beverley

@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
