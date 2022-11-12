Previous
BLASE©, A JUBILANT ARTIST! by beverley365
266 / 365

BLASE©, A JUBILANT ARTIST!

When we arrived at the Italian restaurant it was full, apart from our table, i took my photo of all of us after lunch and noticed the painting’s?
My sons were giggling as they’ve seen his work before.

BLASE© is a French artist living in Paris, who combines perfectly – and often audaciously – ancient painting with contemporary art.

Today BLASE© carefully chooses the works it will bring back to life and often spends more time restoring them than the artists spent painting them.


Beverley

