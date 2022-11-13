Previous
Bonjour 👋
267 / 365

Bonjour 👋

Ever get the feeling your being watched?
Kinda comforting

Organised business, I forget which way to look sometimes 🤣😂🤣
Beverley

Beverley
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
