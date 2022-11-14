Sign up
271 / 365
Palais Garnier
The opera house is a must visit! Sitting on the steps people watching is a joy.
At the Opera Garnier, box #5 is still vacant. It's reserved for the resident ghost, the Phantom of the Opera.
Interesting fact - there is an underground lake! this underground lake is what inspired the famous Phantom of the Opera's lair. Aug 28, 2019
14th November 2022
14th Nov 22
0
0
Beverley
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
12th November 2022 4:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
