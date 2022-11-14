Previous
Next
Palais Garnier by beverley365
271 / 365

Palais Garnier

The opera house is a must visit! Sitting on the steps people watching is a joy.
At the Opera Garnier, box #5 is still vacant. It's reserved for the resident ghost, the Phantom of the Opera.

Interesting fact - there is an underground lake! this underground lake is what inspired the famous Phantom of the Opera's lair. Aug 28, 2019
14th November 2022 14th Nov 22

Beverley

@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
74% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise