272 / 365
Reflection of my family.
Loved being with my sons. This was such a wonderful lunch.
Named best “Bistrattoria” in the 2019 Le Fooding Guide, and in January Racines was awarded its first star in the 2019 Michelin Guide
Opened in 2007, on the premises of an old printing factory in the historic Passages des Panoramas, Racines is a Parisian bistro marked by its “raw cuisine” made up of great produce and slow cooking.
15th November 2022
15th Nov 22
1
0
Beverley
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
272
photos
20
followers
31
following
74% complete
265
266
267
268
269
270
271
272
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Tags
paris
,
racine’s
Yao RL
ace
This is a very clever and happy family shot.
November 15th, 2022
