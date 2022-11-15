Previous
Next
Reflection of my family. by beverley365
272 / 365

Reflection of my family.

Loved being with my sons. This was such a wonderful lunch.

Named best “Bistrattoria” in the 2019 Le Fooding Guide, and in January Racines was awarded its first star in the 2019 Michelin Guide

Opened in 2007, on the premises of an old printing factory in the historic Passages des Panoramas, Racines is a Parisian bistro marked by its “raw cuisine” made up of great produce and slow cooking.
15th November 2022 15th Nov 22

Beverley

@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
74% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Yao RL ace
This is a very clever and happy family shot.
November 15th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise