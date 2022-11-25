Previous
I spy with my little eye… by beverley365
284 / 365

I spy with my little eye…

A rainbow and skies full of rain, my garden is happy and honestly…
I’m happy too 😇 to put my feet up with a blankie and finish an amazing book.
I’ve had a super busy week, a great week.

Beverley

@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
