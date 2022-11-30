Previous
Mr blue sky 🎶🎵 by beverley365
Mr blue sky 🎶🎵

Wonderful early start this morning striding along the coast with my loyal friend ‘dot’.

Feeling inspired & grateful.
A Great feeling 😇
Beverley

@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
