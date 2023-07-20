Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 470
Two little dicky birds sitting on a wire
1 name named Peter and 1 named Paul
Fly away Peter, fly away Paul
Come back Peter, come back Paul.
I think it was a co ordination rhyme… if you know you know…
This through my kitchen window - fly screen
20th July 2023
20th Jul 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
494
photos
26
followers
35
following
128% complete
View this month »
463
464
465
466
467
468
469
470
Latest from all albums
466
22
467
468
23
469
470
24
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
20th July 2023 8:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
joy
,
of
,
chirping
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close