Photo 477
The young boy with the big fish, a bronze sculpture of Yiota Ioannidou
A blast from the past - the missing photo for July. Whew! I’m glad I checked because this sculpture is ‘special’.
21st July 2023
21st Jul 23
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
21st July 2023 8:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very nice
January 2nd, 2024
