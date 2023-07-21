Previous
The young boy with the big fish, a bronze sculpture of Yiota Ioannidou by beverley365
Photo 477

The young boy with the big fish, a bronze sculpture of Yiota Ioannidou

A blast from the past - the missing photo for July. Whew! I’m glad I checked because this sculpture is ‘special’.
21st July 2023 21st Jul 23

Beverley

beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very nice
January 2nd, 2024  
