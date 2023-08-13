Sign up
Photo 498
I’m on my way…
You can see the mountains hiding behind the Middle East dust storm we have. This weekend news warned of extreme heat 🥵 & humidity.
37’ feels like 40+… they got it right.
Stay in, or go to the beach to keep cool.
Good idea! Just what I did!
13th August 2023
13th Aug 23
1
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
544
photos
27
followers
38
following
136% complete
View this month »
494
495
44
496
45
497
46
498
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
12th August 2023 9:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Jessica Eby
Oof. I don't do well with heat. Yesterday we had 26, feels like 36 with the humidity, and it was awful to me, lol!
August 13th, 2023
