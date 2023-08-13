Previous
I’m on my way… by beverley365
Photo 498

I’m on my way…

You can see the mountains hiding behind the Middle East dust storm we have. This weekend news warned of extreme heat 🥵 & humidity.
37’ feels like 40+… they got it right.

Stay in, or go to the beach to keep cool.
Good idea! Just what I did!
13th August 2023 13th Aug 23

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
Jessica Eby
Oof. I don't do well with heat. Yesterday we had 26, feels like 36 with the humidity, and it was awful to me, lol!
August 13th, 2023  
