Previous
Photo 920
Droopy heads… bold & beautiful.
And still our roses are blooming,
Honestly I’m spoilt for choice… whilst the sky is a beautiful pale blue with a few flirty clouds the forecast is dipsy…
I’m meeting my youngest for lunch today… I’m sooo excited.
8th October 2024
8th Oct 24
Beverley
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Diana
Such a gorgeous colour!
October 8th, 2024
