My favourite of all is to share time with my sons…

Yesterday I met Christian at the bakery for lunch yippee skippy!

He's on the early shift this week so a lovely lunch was a very good idea.



This is a new local restaurant and has had great reviews from the bakers & friends so...

the choice was made.

Plus it's a hop skip and a jump from the boulangerie.



I think you can tell at first glance, the customers seated body language and energy,

the welcome you receive & just the feel of the place.



Great choice, every dish we tried was bursting

with flavour and cooked to perfection.

Lovingly served, such a beautiful enthusiastic girl.

It really was superb we both really enjoyed it,

a little pricey however it's not like we do it

everyday.



But the most important thing was the company, Christian had lots to share since the wedding, so catching up on news, ideas, plans & life.



Discovering new chefs is so fun, there's an explosion of young talent & cuisine here…



