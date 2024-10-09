Kimchi just waking after after his morning nap

I thought I was talking to the bush… just about to stand up when yehey… out popped his head

to say hello and stretch.



The bakers cat… kimchi has permanent residence and a routine to suit a king. Every morning 7am like clockwork he’s let out… he crosses the road all of a 3 min walk to the beautiful square, terrorises the birds checks out the neighbours pets… and sneaks under his bush.



He’ll wander back have a drink and of course a snack and settle on his spot in the window.



When the bakers stop for lunch he joins them on the sofa for an endless supply of cuddles…



He’s become quite a celebrity in the area, bloggers and local press passing by for a photo.







