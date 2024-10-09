Sign up
Previous
Photo 398
No photos allowed…
Well what’s a girl to when one of her favourite movie stars is on the wall?
I did spot a vintage original movie posters stall… which looked amazing, it was swamped with hopeful buyers…
The haberdashery was overwhelming for choice, stalls & stalls.
No wonder the uk events have many regular French sellers visiting with their full to bursting white vans.
Yes a couple of hours smooching was real fun.
9th October 2024
9th Oct 24
1
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
5th October 2024 12:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Fabulous colourful capture, a great movie poster on the wall :-)
October 8th, 2024
