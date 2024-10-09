No photos allowed…

Well what’s a girl to when one of her favourite movie stars is on the wall?



I did spot a vintage original movie posters stall… which looked amazing, it was swamped with hopeful buyers…



The haberdashery was overwhelming for choice, stalls & stalls.

No wonder the uk events have many regular French sellers visiting with their full to bursting white vans.



Yes a couple of hours smooching was real fun.









