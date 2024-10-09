Previous
No photos allowed… by beverley365
Photo 398

No photos allowed…

Well what’s a girl to when one of her favourite movie stars is on the wall?

I did spot a vintage original movie posters stall… which looked amazing, it was swamped with hopeful buyers…

The haberdashery was overwhelming for choice, stalls & stalls.
No wonder the uk events have many regular French sellers visiting with their full to bursting white vans.

Yes a couple of hours smooching was real fun.




Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Diana ace
Fabulous colourful capture, a great movie poster on the wall :-)
October 8th, 2024  
