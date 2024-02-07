Darling, in simple terms - what’s your process in making your sour dough tradition baguettes?

The stage of the first mix is just flour and water called an autolyse, and we leave this for an hour, this in where the flour hydrates with the water and an

enzymamatic process takes place. We calculate the temperature of water so that the dough is around 23

(ideal for fermentation.)



Then we add the liquid sourdough, yeast and salt and mix the dough until smooth. We then rest the dough for an hour, during which we will perform 2-3 folds to help structure the dough.

We then divide the dough into boxes,

We put the boxes in the fridge at 4C overnight to cold ferment, where a lot of the aroma and little bubbles will develop.



We take the boxes out in the morning, and divide them into 20, we give them a little pre shape, in shape of a oval, and let them rest for 30-45 minutes.

They can then be shaped into baguettes and left to rise on a linen cloth for about an hour before we put them in the oven.





