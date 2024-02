The little garden here is beginning to show signs of spring

Isn’t it uplifting when the buds show and the garden begins to thrive again.

I went swimming yesterday when Chris finished his shift at lunchtime, in the local area - 10 mins walk - an Olympic size super deep pool, absolutely thrilling. Nearly 2 hrs of back & forth needless to say I slept like a baby.

Need to repeat 🤣😂