Photo 725
Photo 725
‘Les Secrets de l’Opéra’. continues…
Transforming the whole metro station into a visually and musically enriched & joyful walk, but only for those who would like to stop and look around.
This art is spread over the whole of Opéra metro station and consists of tiny silhouettes depicting scenes from within the Opéra Garnier.
I just love it!
25th March 2024
25th Mar 24
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
16th March 2024 3:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
