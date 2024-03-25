Previous
‘Les Secrets de l’Opéra’. continues… by beverley365
Photo 725

‘Les Secrets de l’Opéra’. continues…

Transforming the whole metro station into a visually and musically enriched & joyful walk, but only for those who would like to stop and look around.

This art is spread over the whole of Opéra metro station and consists of tiny silhouettes depicting scenes from within the Opéra Garnier.

I just love it!
25th March 2024 25th Mar 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
198% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise