Making colourful progress by beverley365
Photo 726

Making colourful progress

The third floor is in place! Always lucky with the weather. Watching this house being restored from scratch is interesting. Great team work!
26th March 2024 26th Mar 24

Beverley

Brian ace
Great POV
March 26th, 2024  
