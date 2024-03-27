Previous
The next top fashion designer’s could be in the group by beverley365
Photo 727

The next top fashion designer’s could be in the group

A quick photo on my phone, in front of the ‘Atelier Chardon Savard’ fashion design. not a great one however, the laughter, silliness, togetherness, eclectic fashion and soooo friendly was my inspiration.

There’s a tremendous feeling of warmth, kindness walking up the hill, the air is full of the fragrances of bread, cheeses, quick stop yummy take outs, cafes spilling out onto the streets & what’s interesting there are virtually NO cars on the roads, no parking.

I’m super inspired to do more street photography, capturing a moment of the day!
Thank you Yao 🤗
27th March 2024 27th Mar 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
199% complete

199% complete

Lesley ace
I think it’s a great candid shot, and your narrative is lovely
March 27th, 2024  
Bill Davidson
Wonderful to witness moments like this.
March 27th, 2024  
winghong_ho
Great candid shot and narrative.
March 27th, 2024  
