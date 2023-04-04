Previous
Metamorphosis of pafos
Metamorphosis of pafos

A first for pafos..
You can just imagine the chit chat as the building began to grow… and grow,. Oh my goodness

There will be 3 in total opposite the beach… 150m from the sea. Surrounded with dozens of all sizes of villas.

I’m sure it will very smart when it’s finished bringing wealthy people to our sleepy pafos.
Beverley

@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
somehow sad, when you say ...wealthy people...
@yaorenliu I feel very sad about it too.
