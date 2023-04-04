Sign up
4 / 365
Metamorphosis of pafos
A first for pafos..
You can just imagine the chit chat as the building began to grow… and grow,. Oh my goodness
There will be 3 in total opposite the beach… 150m from the sea. Surrounded with dozens of all sizes of villas.
I’m sure it will very smart when it’s finished bringing wealthy people to our sleepy pafos.
4th April 2023
4th Apr 23
2
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
Yao RL
ace
somehow sad, when you say ...wealthy people...
April 4th, 2023
Beverley
ace
@yaorenliu
I feel very sad about it too.
April 4th, 2023
