Something old - something new

Walking around Katima Old pafos is charming & very close to where I live, over the last 7 years pafos has been won many awards.
The left hand side of the building was finished last autumn, really well done. ( the right hand side may take a while )

I met the most interesting Cypriot gentleman,
who was curious about me taking photos…. he thought I was a Scandinavian tourist 🤣. I’m quite pale & blonde 🤪 not the first time to hear this, so funny…. and the only person in the square…
.
Elias grew up in this area,
‘before concrete’ took over…
he shared some lovely family stories.
His english was spot on - he said his hobby is to make people feel happy - 89yrs fit and well.
Very lovely.
It made my morning listening to his life story.

3rd April 2023 3rd Apr 23

