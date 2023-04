Crumbling old building is now restored and a block of smart flats.

There has been a massive focus on rebuilding, restoring of very old traditional properties, which were simply a danger.

The EU have supported the island to upgrade, including new roads or simply roads, transport links, archaeological digs, a new university in pafos, and so soo much more.



This property is a few blocks away from yesterdays - on the main route to the old town & kato pafos.