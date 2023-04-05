Sign up
5 / 365
Looking behind ‘me’
As I take my April challenge photos, behind me is the ‘Alexander the great hotel, whilst it looks quiet that’s because it’s 18.30… people getting to party…. Dinner.
Built in the early 80’s before roads… it’s been fun researching for my ‘discovering new/old pafos.
I also have very fond memories of the Alexander.
5th April 2023
5th Apr 23
Beverley
