Looking behind ‘me’ by beverley365
5 / 365

Looking behind ‘me’

As I take my April challenge photos, behind me is the ‘Alexander the great hotel, whilst it looks quiet that’s because it’s 18.30… people getting to party…. Dinner.

Built in the early 80’s before roads… it’s been fun researching for my ‘discovering new/old pafos.

I also have very fond memories of the Alexander.
Beverley

@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
