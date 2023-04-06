Previous
My Favourite newness in pafos by beverley365
6 / 365

My Favourite newness in pafos

Sunrise yoga - sunset yoga -
tonight was the New Moon warm salutations
‘Waning Gibbous’.

Such fun…. Honestly for me anytime yoga.
6th April 2023 6th Apr 23

Beverley

@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
