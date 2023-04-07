Previous
The island of Love by beverley365
The island of Love

As I was waiting for the right shot of my view
I could hear the music, singing and I just knew it was a wedding party. I love it…love it so much,

A little romance is super uplifting and makes you feel young. Wonderful
Beverley

