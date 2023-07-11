Previous
Pafos old town by beverley365
14 / 365

Pafos old town

I would expect at 11.20am for coffee shops to be buzzing with happy customers, alas no
In fact I barely saw any body walking other staff.

It’s heartbreaking to see so many closures and empty units.
There’s fantastic refurbs & newness being done and wonderful attention to detail on restoring the old dilapidated buildings..

When hotels are doing ‘all inclusive’ it affects the every day local businesses.

I sat and had a coconut cappuccino… just because 🍀
11th July 2023 11th Jul 23

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
Photo Details

