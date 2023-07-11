Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
14 / 365
Pafos old town
I would expect at 11.20am for coffee shops to be buzzing with happy customers, alas no
In fact I barely saw any body walking other staff.
It’s heartbreaking to see so many closures and empty units.
There’s fantastic refurbs & newness being done and wonderful attention to detail on restoring the old dilapidated buildings..
When hotels are doing ‘all inclusive’ it affects the every day local businesses.
I sat and had a coconut cappuccino… just because 🍀
11th July 2023
11th Jul 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
473
photos
26
followers
34
following
3% complete
View this month »
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
Latest from all albums
455
12
456
457
13
458
14
459
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Discovering the New/Old Pafos 😎
Camera
iPhone 6
Taken
10th July 2023 11:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
old
,
town.
,
pafos
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close