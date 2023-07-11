Pafos old town

I would expect at 11.20am for coffee shops to be buzzing with happy customers, alas no

In fact I barely saw any body walking other staff.



It’s heartbreaking to see so many closures and empty units.

There’s fantastic refurbs & newness being done and wonderful attention to detail on restoring the old dilapidated buildings..



When hotels are doing ‘all inclusive’ it affects the every day local businesses.



I sat and had a coconut cappuccino… just because 🍀