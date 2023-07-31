Previous
High on the hill by beverley365
33 / 365

High on the hill


St George’s little was erected 1961 - in honour of General Georgios Grivas Digenis.

Church’s are closed, I’ve visited sometime ago
it’s a very pretty church.
31st July 2023 31st Jul 23

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
9% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jessica Eby
It looks lovely, I like its colours!
July 31st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise