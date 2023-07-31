Sign up
Previous
33 / 365
High on the hill
St George’s little was erected 1961 - in honour of General Georgios Grivas Digenis.
Church’s are closed, I’ve visited sometime ago
it’s a very pretty church.
31st July 2023
31st Jul 23
Jessica Eby
It looks lovely, I like its colours!
July 31st, 2023
