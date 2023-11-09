Previous
Sunset swimming is seratonin for the soul. by beverley365
77 / 365

Sunset swimming is seratonin for the soul.

Every sunset is an opportunity to reset.
Beautiful spit spot Sodap beach.

9th November 2023 9th Nov 23

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
21% complete

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful.
November 9th, 2023  
Diana ace
Stunning capture and a wonderful vibe.
November 9th, 2023  
