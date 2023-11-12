Previous
Archaeological wonders in your garden. by beverley365
78 / 365

Archaeological wonders in your garden.

This is an awe inspiring beautiful curated museum which opened a few yrs ago.
My favourite spot to pop in super often. I absolutely love museums and libraries.

Housing the most interesting collection found in the pafos region. Neolithic age - 1700 AD


12th November 2023 12th Nov 23

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
John Falconer ace
Nice shot
November 15th, 2023  
Diana ace
Great shot of this beautiful piece.
November 15th, 2023  
