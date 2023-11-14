Previous
My special view of a special place. by beverley365
78 / 365

My special view of a special place.

Every now and then I pop here to take the same capture, it’s kinda ‘our place’. “a very special healing place”.
I love it when a person passes by too.

Our old place yet new place to be…
14th November 2023 14th Nov 23

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
21% complete

Junan Heath ace
Beautiful capture!
November 14th, 2023  
