Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
78 / 365
My special view of a special place.
Every now and then I pop here to take the same capture, it’s kinda ‘our place’. “a very special healing place”.
I love it when a person passes by too.
Our old place yet new place to be…
14th November 2023
14th Nov 23
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
669
photos
54
followers
74
following
21% complete
View this month »
71
72
73
74
75
76
77
78
Latest from all albums
77
586
587
588
589
590
78
591
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Discovering the New/Old Pafos 😎
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
15th November 2023 3:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
my
,
special
,
fav
,
place.
,
view.
,
healing.
Junan Heath
ace
Beautiful capture!
November 14th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close