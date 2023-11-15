Sign up
79 / 365
Rising from the sea
Aphrodite - Anadyomene marble sculpture
super impressive and as tall as myself 5’10
This is my favourite of all sculptures here.
Late Hellenistic period.
I have a huge passion for the archaeological wonders of this island.
15th November 2023
15th Nov 23
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
