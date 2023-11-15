Previous
Rising from the sea by beverley365
79 / 365

Rising from the sea

Aphrodite - Anadyomene marble sculpture
super impressive and as tall as myself 5’10
This is my favourite of all sculptures here.
Late Hellenistic period.
I have a huge passion for the archaeological wonders of this island.
15th November 2023 15th Nov 23

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
21% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise