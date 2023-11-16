Previous
Mosaic depicting Leda and the Swan, once the central panel (emblema) of a mosaic floor discovered in the vicinity of the Sanctuary of Aphrodite at Palaipafos in Cyprus. Late 2nd - early 3rd century CE. by beverley365
82 / 365

Mosaic depicting Leda and the Swan, once the central panel (emblema) of a mosaic floor discovered in the vicinity of the Sanctuary of Aphrodite at Palaipafos in Cyprus. Late 2nd - early 3rd century CE.

This week my evenings have been spent revisiting & minimising my photos, and also
re-discovering my favourites.

In kouklia at the museum which is a huge fav of mine - the most incredible mosaic of ‘Leda and the swan’ (This is Aphrodites birthplace). I sat and wrote to a few friends attaching this image gosh
I must have sent 40+ postcards + over the last few years, it’s the most incredible ’like mosaic. Very well protected.
The mosaics here are breathtaking.

Sooooo, last night after the wine presentation ended, GK said ‘the bathrooms are worth a visit?. He was right - I’m still a little mesmerised by the coincidence.
Sometimes things happen?
16th November 2023 16th Nov 23

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
Dawn ace
It looks lovely
November 16th, 2023  
