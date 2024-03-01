Sow a seed of doubt. ...

Up until early September I have continued to love, nurture and care for our garden, after all its 29yrs old and sooo beautiful. My vegetable garden has fed me and many neighbours on going, Swaps are so much fun.



Mid sept I had the palm tree trimmed ready for bad weather. My buyers visited and said ‘don’t waste your time - the garden is going…



When she asked about what the trees were? I’m rolling my eyes as I write this…

and the herbs in my many herb gardens

my heart sank. They don’t eat fruit or vegetables.



Hoping to inspire them I said would label everything and leave my garden books & tools



I failed - This is life - life changes



My garden is the only good size one in this area, it’s always full with birds which nest every year, butterflies, crickets, lizards… Ooo the list is endless

the lovely new houses ( like an estate ) around me have small concrete yards with a dip pool,

I go to the beach



Being positive : I take with me great memories, beautiful photos and the acceptance that not everybody likes nature.



Where the palm tree is - will become a large Bar 🍺 the palm tree will be a small table…

It will become a concrete very large yard,

No pool because they don’t swim.



I leave early in the morning with a smile and skip, I’m onto my ‘what Nowness’ and I couldn’t be happier.



As I write this I’m on the verandah listening to the birds, the neighbours dogs looking at me quizzically, and breathing in thé fragrance of rosemary & oregano



This is life…









