180 / 365
"Home is not a place, it's a feeling that you carry with you wherever you go."
Always be kind… it may inspire the receiver to be kind to others.
My favourite Rumi…
Goodbyes are only for those who love with their eyes. Because for those who love with heart and soul there is no such thing as separation.
2nd March 2024
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Boxplayer
ace
What a sweet welcome for the new owners
March 2nd, 2024
