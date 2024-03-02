Previous
"Home is not a place, it's a feeling that you carry with you wherever you go." by beverley365
180 / 365

"Home is not a place, it's a feeling that you carry with you wherever you go."

Always be kind… it may inspire the receiver to be kind to others.

My favourite Rumi…

Goodbyes are only for those who love with their eyes. Because for those who love with heart and soul there is no such thing as separation.



2nd March 2024 2nd Mar 24

Beverley

Photo Details

March 2nd, 2024  
