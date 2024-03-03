Simon says… jump up and down - sit down

Got you!



Playing traditional games with Miriam & Kleopatra has been Ooo So much fun.



Hopscotch, 321, and hide & seek which was always their favourite i had so many hidy holes in my garden.



And now their on Instagram - it will be all about English and homework from now on.



The most wonderful thing about communication now in this frantic world…is that it’s instant!



I’m a girl that likes to write, so letters, postcards from Paris will be winging their way to pafos.