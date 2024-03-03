Previous
Simon says… jump up and down - sit down by beverley365
181 / 365

Simon says… jump up and down - sit down

Got you!

Playing traditional games with Miriam & Kleopatra has been Ooo So much fun.

Hopscotch, 321, and hide & seek which was always their favourite i had so many hidy holes in my garden.

And now their on Instagram - it will be all about English and homework from now on.

The most wonderful thing about communication now in this frantic world…is that it’s instant!

I’m a girl that likes to write, so letters, postcards from Paris will be winging their way to pafos.
