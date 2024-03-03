Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
181 / 365
Simon says… jump up and down - sit down
Got you!
Playing traditional games with Miriam & Kleopatra has been Ooo So much fun.
Hopscotch, 321, and hide & seek which was always their favourite i had so many hidy holes in my garden.
And now their on Instagram - it will be all about English and homework from now on.
The most wonderful thing about communication now in this frantic world…is that it’s instant!
I’m a girl that likes to write, so letters, postcards from Paris will be winging their way to pafos.
3rd March 2024
3rd Mar 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
884
photos
74
followers
82
following
49% complete
View this month »
174
175
176
177
178
179
180
181
Latest from all albums
178
700
179
701
180
702
181
703
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
1st March 2024 6:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close