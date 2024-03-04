Previous
The second floor is looking good… by beverley365
182 / 365

The second floor is looking good…

Gosh so much progress in 6 days, he never ceases to amaze me.

Alexi the owner of the house is soooo thrilled.


4th March 2024 4th Mar 24

Beverley

@beverley365
