Beautiful to pass by and breath in the floral fragrances by beverley365
183 / 365

Beautiful to pass by and breath in the floral fragrances

With his developed creativity & success
Christian Morel decided 20 years ago to open his flower shop in the 11th Oberkampf.

Also so an interesting author of many books.

It’s close to my school and beautiful.
5th March 2024 5th Mar 24

Beverley

@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
