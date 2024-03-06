Miellé is 8yrs old -( her sister 12yrs ) they have no phones or iPad they read!

My eldest son was having a business meeting with a client also a friend who has recently had cancer removed in his neck, glands and 1/2 of his tongue.

I’ve been busy creating yummy Nutritional soups for lunch as his wife is working to make life easier.

whilst her dad and Brett discuss the next step on the house and architecturé



- I gave miellé some paper and felt tips = what a creation? Harry Potter

I was blown away she put head down & in less than 10 mins she draw this.



She has read all the books… and was hypnotised by Brett as he was a little boy when first Harry Potter book was launched. ( he was also excited reliving that time in 1997 )



What I’m thrilled about is in France if the child is bright they move up to the next year, school here is all about the child not sats? reports blah blah



These children are not in a private school, so this gives great hope for the next generations here.



I truly wish it was the same around the world,



During my career I used say ‘people respect what you inspect’.



It’s soooo true - no matter how old we are.





