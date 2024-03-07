Previous
Walking up the hill to school I spotted…ville de Paris Bain douches
185 / 365

Walking up the hill to school I spotted…ville de Paris Bain douches

Not a lot of sunshine however a fabulous old building, and still in use! Which I was very excited about.

Opened in 1887, the Oberkampf swimming pool is one of the last swimming pools built in the 19th century to be still in operation in Paris. As an example of Art Deco, the building’s durability is reinforced by its recent inscription as a historic monument, thanks to the meticulous work of the DRACq Île-de-France.

It’s a truly stunningly beautiful art deco swimming pool.
I was unable to take photos as children & families were swimming… for sure I’m going to go swimming here, just because I can.


7th March 2024

Beverley

Beverley
2024 I begin my 3rd Year…
Diana
How amazing, our oldest public baths where I learnt to swim in 1952 is also still open. It is also in a beautiful old building.
March 9th, 2024  
