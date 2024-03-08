Sign up
Previous
185 / 365
Say hello to Pablo, he joined for class on Monday 🤣 his owners Deborah & Mark from Venice beach California. Today I discover Mark has covid.
Deborah is fortunately negative, I’ll miss my oodles of snuggles and warming my ankles from Pablo.
They found the first few days hard… as like me they are beginner’s… and sadly have decided to drop out.
Annoyingly the other 3 students are intermediate?
I however am NOT going to drop out, I’m on a mission! and I will succeed…
8th March 2024
8th Mar 24
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Sharing what inspires me
