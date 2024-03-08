Previous
Say hello to Pablo, he joined for class on Monday 🤣 his owners Deborah & Mark from Venice beach California. Today I discover Mark has covid. by beverley365
Say hello to Pablo, he joined for class on Monday 🤣 his owners Deborah & Mark from Venice beach California. Today I discover Mark has covid.

Deborah is fortunately negative, I’ll miss my oodles of snuggles and warming my ankles from Pablo.

They found the first few days hard… as like me they are beginner’s… and sadly have decided to drop out.
Annoyingly the other 3 students are intermediate?

I however am NOT going to drop out, I’m on a mission! and I will succeed…

