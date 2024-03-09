How many people take the metro in Paris everyday?

This is info from Jan 2024



I was stunned when I read this, so snapped a photo and thought I’d share this:



It’s Powered entirely by electric traction,

it comprises of 205 km of electric lines linking 303 stations, themselves divided between 14 lines.



Every day, more than 4 million Parisians and tourists pass through the corridors of the metro, unaware of the anecdotes hidden in the station



Wow I’m really going to pay attention now on my travels.