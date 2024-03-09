Previous
186 / 365

How many people take the metro in Paris everyday?

This is info from Jan 2024

I was stunned when I read this, so snapped a photo and thought I’d share this:

It’s Powered entirely by electric traction,
it comprises of 205 km of electric lines linking 303 stations, themselves divided between 14 lines.

Every day, more than 4 million Parisians and tourists pass through the corridors of the metro, unaware of the anecdotes hidden in the station

Wow I’m really going to pay attention now on my travels.
9th March 2024 9th Mar 24

Beverley

