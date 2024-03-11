The largest collectible toy store in France!

Oh boy… the vibrancy of colour and element fun caught my eye as i running up all the hill to school. Obviously I stopped…



I peeped inside and WOW?



I was truly dumbfounded - this shop is amazing!



It’s a real "museum" dedicated to Pop Culture... and where everything on display is purchasable!



It’s entirely dedicated to vintage and current collectible toys and figurines.

With more than 50,000 articles on more than 2000 different themes, spanning from the 1950s to the present day, Lulu-Berlu remains the reference in the field, for sure you would the heroes from your childhood, however distant...

I saw soooo many of mine.



150m2 of display cases to discover.

It’s like dr who’s tardis inside…



I’ll be back…







